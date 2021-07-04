(Video) ‘Perfect’ Liverpool star better than Premier League legends, says ex-Spurs man

Michael Dawson has claimed that Liverpool man Virgil van Dijk is the greatest centre-half of the Premier League era.

When the former Tottenham star’s co-hosts on TalkSPORT brought up English top-flight greats Rio Ferdinand and John Terry the 37-year-old refused to backtrack on his statement.

READ MORE: Reported Liverpool target Jurgen Klopp admires would be ‘capable’ of filling Wijnaldum’s boots, says ex-PL boss

Signing for the Reds from Southampton in the 2017/18 winter window, with the Merseysiders taking advantage of Philippe Coutinho’s big money switch to Barcelona, the Dutch international was arguably critical in taking Jurgen Klopp’s men up a gear.

With two Champions League finals and the return of the league title to Liverpool for the first time in three decades following the 29-year-old’s arrival at Anfield, the addition of the defender has undeniably contributed significantly to our recent successes.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TalkSPORT:

🤩 “I think Van Dijk is the best. There’s nothing he can’t do.” 🔥 “He’s the best of my era. Terry & Rio were my heroes, but there’s nothing that Van Dijk can’t do. He’s perfect!” Michael Dawson thinks #LFC’s Van Dijk is the best #PL CB of the past decade pic.twitter.com/fe1zcsWJOm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 4, 2021

Some seem to be forgetting about Andy Robertson when claiming Luke Shaw is the best left-back in the world