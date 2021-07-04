(Video) ‘Perfect’ Liverpool star better than Premier League legends, says ex-Spurs man

Michael Dawson has claimed that Liverpool man Virgil van Dijk is the greatest centre-half of the Premier League era.
When the former Tottenham star’s co-hosts on TalkSPORT brought up English top-flight greats Rio Ferdinand and John Terry the 37-year-old refused to backtrack on his statement.
Signing for the Reds from Southampton in the 2017/18 winter window, with the Merseysiders taking advantage of Philippe Coutinho’s big money switch to Barcelona, the Dutch international was arguably critical in taking Jurgen Klopp’s men up a gear.
With two Champions League finals and the return of the league title to Liverpool for the first time in three decades following the 29-year-old’s arrival at Anfield, the addition of the defender has undeniably contributed significantly to our recent successes.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TalkSPORT:
🤩 “I think Van Dijk is the best. There’s nothing he can’t do.”
🔥 “He’s the best of my era. Terry & Rio were my heroes, but there’s nothing that Van Dijk can’t do. He’s perfect!”
Michael Dawson thinks #LFC’s Van Dijk is the best #PL CB of the past decade pic.twitter.com/fe1zcsWJOm
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 4, 2021
