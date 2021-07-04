(Video) Throwback: Fernando Torres’ brilliant Nike ad during Liverpool heyday

On this day in 2007, Spanish striker Fernando Torres joined Liverpool.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

The Madrid native spent three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield, scoring an outstanding 81 goals in 142 appearances.

One of the most memorable things to come from Torres’ reign at Liverpool was the glorious Nike advert celebrating the Spaniard.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about – you’re in for a treat!

Nike put together a brilliant advert featuring Torres and scenes from the City of Liverpool, with his famous “his armband proved his was a Red” chant accompanying the visuals.

Take a look at the clip below.