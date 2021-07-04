(Video) Wenger predicts Liverpool star will play an ‘important’ role in Euros semi-final

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Jordan Henderson will be “important” for England in the next stage of the European Championship.

Speaking to beINSports after Gareth Southgate’s men booked their passage into the semi-finals of the tournament, the former Arsenal boss was keen to praise the Liverpool captain’s forward-mindedness in the 4-0 victory against Ukraine.

The midfielder registered his first international goal, courtesy of well-taken header, against Andriy Shevchenko’s side to help seal the Three Lions’ win.

