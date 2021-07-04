(Video) ‘What are you laughing at?’ – Henderson has United-bound Sancho giggling with post-England comments

Jordan Henderson incited some laughter from fellow England international Jadon Sancho when commenting on his first goal for the national side in a Twitter clip.

The Liverpool captain jovially pulled the Manchester United-bound forward into a headlock, the 21-year-old insisting in response that he was “joking”.

The Three Lions ran riot against Ukraine yesterday, with the No.14 registering a headed goal to help seal a 4-0 victory over Ukraine that has booked Gareth Southgate’s men a ticket to the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Seeing the 31-year-old’s great relationship with both the former Dortmund man and current Bundesliga ace Jude Bellingham, it’s a shame that the Reds haven’t expressed anything more than interest in either pair.

Either way, we couldn’t be happier to see Jordan Henderson register his first international goal for England, especially given how chuffed the midfielder appears to be with the achievement long after the clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of England’s Twitter account:

Rome ➡️ Home It's time for the #ThreeLions to head back to base – but first, a quick word with @JHenderson (and @Sanchooo10) 😅 pic.twitter.com/IIi6o7H1oX — England (@England) July 3, 2021

