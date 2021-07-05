Agent invites Liverpool to make move for €60m attacking midfielder

The agent of Porto star Otavio has seemingly invited Liverpool to make a move for the attacking midfielder this summer.

For the last few weeks, the Reds have been linked with the Brazilian, with reports from within Portugal repeatedly claiming Jurgen Klopp is keen on the 26-year-old.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, as per TEAMtalk, the player’s agent said: “If it’s good for Porto and for Otavio,” which suggests he’d be up for dealing with Liverpool.

The Porto star has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which was increased from a significantly more attractive €40 million just last week.

But there if a belief the Portuguese giants would be willing to do business Otavio at lower than his exit clause, hence Liverpool’s reported interest.

There has been barely a peep out of media from anywhere else in Europe – or indeed in the player’s native Brazil – to concur with Portuguese reports, but the rumours aren’t going away.

We at Empire of the Kop would urge Liverpool fans to take the Otavio stuff with a pinch of salt, but it may be one to keep an eye on.