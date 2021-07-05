Borussia Dortmund close in on Liverpool-linked forward to replace Jadon Sancho – report

Borussia Dortmund are believed to be closing in on the signing of PSV forward Donyell Malen, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

That’s according to respected Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, who claim the Bundesliga giants see the 22-year-old as an ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho.

They’re not alone in that affirmation, though – typically reliable German publication BILD made the same claim a few weeks ago.

Calciomercato in Italy have previously reported that Liverpool are keen on Malen, but it seems the goalposts have now been shifted.

Manchester United have agreed to cough up around £73 million to sign Sancho from Dortmund, so the Germans will not be short of cash this transfer window.

If BVB are as interested in Malen as reported, Liverpool don’t stand much of a chance against them in a bidding war.

The Reds are believed to be in the market for a new attacker this summer, but Michael Edwards and co. may have to look elsewhere this time.