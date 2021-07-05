La Liga club ready to sell 26-year-old to Liverpool this summer, but there’s a catch – report

Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to sell midfielder Saul Niguez to Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet La Razon, who claim Los Rojoblancos will demand at least £35 million for the 26-year-old.

The above report states Liverpool are keen on signing a new midfielder this summer, after Gini Wijnaldum officially completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be taking a peek at what’s possible in the transfer market, but it’s believed the Reds are prepared to crack on with what they already have at their disposal.

Saul, who could be an option, missed out on being called up for Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020 and has lost some footing at Atleti.

A fresh move for the 26-year-old could be just what he needs, and a move to a club outside Spain would surely be preferable for all parties involved.

Saul’s current contract runs until 2026, which could be a potential stumbling block, but La Razon’s claim Atleti are looking for just £35 million offers some hope.