Liverpool eager to resolve Mo Salah’s future to diffuse speculation – report

Liverpool are believed to be keen on ending speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah and are preparing to open talks with his representatives over a new contract.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who was notably clued-in to the Reds’ lengthy pursuit of Virgil van Dijk a few years ago.

In his report on Monday morning, the writer claimed Liverpool are keen on putting a stop to rumours amid links with La Liga juggernauts Real Madrid.

As the winter transfer window loomed last year, Salah gave an interview to Spanish outlet AS, in which he expressed an admiration for both Barcelona and Los Blancos.

While clearly an odd move on the surface, it could ultimately mean nothing – if we take our red-tinted specs off, too, we’d suggest it may have been a move to rush Liverpool into negotiations.

The Reds are believed to be relatively relaxed about the Egyptian’s situation – with two years left on his current deal – but are eager to end speculation.

With any luck, after Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher putting pen to paper on new deals in recent weeks, Salah will soon commit his long-term future to Liverpool.