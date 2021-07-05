Liverpool lead queue for Kylian Mbappe as PSG contract impasse rumbles on – report

Liverpool are believed to be ‘one of the leading contenders’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The young Frenchman’s future is very much up in the air, with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Liverpool have been continuously linked with a move for Mbappe, with the most recent note-worthy report coming from within the Times’ newsroom.

The Mirror, as cited by ESPN, also state Jurgen Klopp and co. will be leading the queue for the forward as the 22-year-old’s contract impasse rumbles on.

Real Madrid are also believed to be keen on making a move for Mbappe, but PSG are said to be unwilling to allow their superstar to leave the club, even if it means risking losing him for free in 12 months.

Obviously, all the money in the world can’t stop an exit when the player’s deal runs out – and if the Frenchman is willing to play the waiting game, he won’t be restricted by a monster transfer fee next summer.

But that’s just speculation on our part, and Mbappe’s future is still very much unresolved…