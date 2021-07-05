Liverpool-linked midfielder tipped to make big move this summer by local media

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has been tipped to make a big move to Liverpool, Arsenal or Juventus this summer.

That news comes from French outlet La Voix des Sports, who report the 23-year-old ‘probably’ won’t be plying his trade at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy next term, as per r/LiverpoolFC, and will make a final decision on his future after returning from holiday.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Sanches, with the ever-reliable Neil Jones stating the Reds do indeed hold an interest in the Portugal international.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be keen on exploring what’s possible in the transfer market this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Sanches endured an interesting start to his career, breaking through at Benfica before signing for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the age of just 18.

A difficult few years culminated in a loan switch to then-Premier League outfit Swansea City, but a significant injury and string of poor performances offered little hope going forward.

Bayern cut their losses in 2019 and sold Sanches to Lille for around £20 million, where the Portugal international – who Transfermarkt now value at £27 million – would sensationally help the French side usurp PSG as league champions in 2020/21.