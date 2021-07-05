Milan offered chance to sign player who’s desperate for Liverpool move – report

Serie A side AC Milan have reportedly been offered a chance to sign former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet MARCA, who claim the Barcelona outcast could replace Hakan Calhanoglu for the Rossoneri.

The Brazilian is said to see a potential return to Anfield as a ‘dream’ scenario, though – as reported by SPORT, but his wish seems to be more of a fantasy than it is realistic.

Last summer, we at Empire of the Kop revealed Liverpool had turned down the chance to re-sign Coutinho upon the expiry of his loan deal with Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

A move to Milan would make a lot of sense for the Brazilian, who could follow in the footsteps of the legendary Ronaldinho and find success in Italy after leaving Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (as per the Leicester Mercury) claim Leicester City are keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to the Premier League, so it doesn’t seem as if the attacking midfielder will be short of options this summer.