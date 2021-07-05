Porto eyeing surprise move for Liverpool winger – report

Portuguese giants FC Porto are reportedly interested in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

That’s according to Times journalist Duncan Castles, who told The Transfer Window Podcast manager Sergio Conceicao is especially keen on the Wales international, as per HITC.

Interestingly, this nugget of information comes amid rumours Liverpool are interested in Porto attacking midfielder Otavio.

Portuguese media are continually linking the Reds with a move for the Brazilian, despite sources outside the country barely making a peep.

A move for Wilson, however, does seem a lot more likely than for Otavio. Earlier this year, it was reported that Liverpool are willing to allow the 24-year-old to join fellow Premier League side Leeds United.

Given the Welshman has been with the club since the age of just eight, it’d be a shame to see him turn his back on Anfield – but the writing does appear to be on the wall.

Liverpool have a good relationship with Porto and it’d be no surprise to us at Empire of the Kop if Wilson did end up plying his trade at the Estadio do Dragao come the start of next season.