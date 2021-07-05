Premier League striker ‘perfect for Klopp’ rejects bumper contract & eyes move

Danny Ings has reportedly rejected a massive contract offer from Southampton and is eyeing up a fresh move this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the Premier League star is keen on playing at a higher level than what the Saints can offer.

The above report by the ever-reliable David Ornstein states Southampton are prepared to make Ings their all-time best-paid player, but the striker is interested in leaving the club.

Once told he was ‘perfect for [Jurgen] Klopp‘ by Liverpool players in England training, according to Andros Townsend, the 28-year-old could be on the move this summer.

The Reds are believed to be interested in signing a new forward before the window closes, but we at Empire of the Kop are unaware of any lingering interest in Ings.

The Southampton striker spent four years at Liverpool, with injuries plaguing his Anfield spell, before moving on to the Saints in 2018 on an initial loan deal – before making the switch permanent 12 months later.