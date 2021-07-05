(Video) Thiago makes skill-move look ludicrously easy at Spain’s Euro 2020 training camp

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara just oozes class – any honest person who has spent some time watching the Spaniard can testify to that.
The 30-year-old is currently on international duty with Spain at Euro 2020 as La Roja hope to brush Italy aside in Tuesday night’s semi-final showdown.
As part of the build-up to the big game, a short clip of Thiago performing a tricky skill-move has been shared by UEFA on their social media platforms.
The Liverpool star makes the back-heel flick look ludicrously easy – as you can see in the video below…
😍 @Thiago6 😍 pic.twitter.com/R327zxJbtr
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 5, 2021