Young defender signs pro contract with Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers has signed his first professional contract with the Reds, the club has officially confirmed.

The 17-year-old hails from nearby Preston and joined the the Premier League giants at the age of eight.

Chambers is an accomplished member of Liverpool’s youth set-up, starring in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side at left-back last term.

The teenager is a pacey defender with an eye for goal, scoring his first goal for the U18s in April.

A professional contract was offered to Chambers this summer and he wasted no time putting pen to paper to pledge his long-term future to the Reds.

It’s nice to see Liverpool rewards its most talented youth players in this manner – further down the pecking orders, kids will be looking up to the likes of Luke and dreaming about what their futures hold.