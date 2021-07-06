6’2 17-year-old signs pro contract with Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Harvey Davies has signed his first professional contract with the Reds, the club has officially confirmed.

The 17-year-old is a local lad and joined the Premier League giants at U9 level.

Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans may recognise Davies’ name – and that’s because the young Scouser earned a place on the bench in the Champions League away fixture against RB Leipzig last season, and for both legs of the subsequent quarter-final versus Real Madrid.

The 6’2″ goalkeeper frequently trains with the senior team and has now signed his first pro deal with the club.

A contract was offered to Davies this summer and he wasted no time putting pen to paper to pledge his long-term future to the Reds.

It’s nice to see Liverpool rewards its most talented youth players in this manner – further down the pecking orders, kids will be looking up to the likes of Harvey and dreaming about what their futures hold.