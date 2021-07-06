Agent offers French forward to Liverpool as European giants stutter – report

Liverpool have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer.

That’s according to German outlet SPORT1, who claim the Bundesliga champions are struggling to find an agreement with the player’s representatives over a contract extension.

MORE: Liverpool have contacted Serie A club over Euro 2020 star

Because of this, as stated in the above report, Coman’s agent has offered Liverpool a chance to sign the Frenchman.

This specific rumour is likely more to do with sly negotiation tactics than any concrete interest from the Reds’ side, but it can’t simply be dismissed.

Florian Plettenberg – who is a journalist for the aforementioned SPORT1 – has previously confirmed Liverpool are indeed keen on Coman.

This is somewhat notable given the reporter was early to the news of the Reds’ interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, which was later confirmed by the ever-reliable Neil Jones of Goal.