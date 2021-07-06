Club willing to entertain offers for player Jurgen Klopp is ‘obsessed’ with – report

What year is it? Liverpool are (again) being linked with a move for Napoli attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

The Poland international is believed to be a long-time target for the Reds, with a well-documented failed move for the 27-year-old back in 2016.

Even as recently as 2019, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Zielinski – and this was well after his move from Udinese.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Jurgen Klopp has an ‘obsession’ with the Napoli midfielder and could make a move this summer.

This development comes as the Serie A side are now willing to entertain offers for Zielinski – but the Reds could face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is also believed to be keen on the 27-year-old and could broaden his squad by picking him up this summer – as per the report linked above.

Transfermarkt value Zielinski at a whopping £45 million, but that potential fee is more than justified by his increasingly impressive performances in Serie A.