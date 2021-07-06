Club willing to entertain offers for player Jurgen Klopp is ‘obsessed’ with – report

What year is it? Liverpool are (again) being linked with a move for Napoli attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

The Poland international is believed to be a long-time target for the Reds, with a well-documented failed move for the 27-year-old back in 2016.

Even as recently as 2019, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Zielinski – and this was well after his move from Udinese.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Jurgen Klopp has an ‘obsession’ with the Napoli midfielder and could make a move this summer.

This development comes as the Serie A side are now willing to entertain offers for Zielinski – but the Reds could face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Piotr Zielinski
Piotr Zielinski was agonisingly close to signing for Liverpool in 2016 and was pictured posing with the Reds’ home shirt

Pep Guardiola is also believed to be keen on the 27-year-old and could broaden his squad by picking him up this summer – as per the report linked above.

Transfermarkt value Zielinski at a whopping £45 million, but that potential fee is more than justified by his increasingly impressive performances in Serie A.

