Inter identify 25-year-old Liverpool defender as solution for problem – report

Serie A champions Inter are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas this summer.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim the Italians are in the market for a new left-back and have identified the Greece star as a solution to their problem.

The above report fails to state whether Inter are interested in a permanent deal or a loan, but Jurgen Klopp is believed to be intent on keeping Tsimikas at Anfield.

The 25-year-old was brought into the club to offer some defensive rotation, but injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip left the Liverpool manager in a difficult position.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold played an exhausting number of games throughout 2020/21, but Klopp resisted swapping out his entire starting back four.

Both Tsimikas and Neco Williams have been mostly left on the side-lines since the start of last season, but the Greece international did have some off-the-field issues to deal with.

Illness and injuries chipped into the left-back’s early embedding period at Liverpool, but he’s said to be keen on kicking on next season – and that’s exactly what Klopp wants.