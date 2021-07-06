Liverpool handed boost as Premier League club identify midfielder’s replacement – report

Liverpool have potentially been handed a boost in their apparent pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma.

The Athletic report the East Sussex side have identified Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu as an idyllic replacement for the Mali international, should he depart the club this summer.

Bissouma has been credited with attracting Liverpool’s interest by Goal journalist Neil Jones, who is typically reliable when it comes to the Reds.

With Brighton believed to have already identified the 24-year-old’s potential replacement, Jurgen Klopp could now be primed to swoop.

According to the Times, Bissouma has already submitted a transfer request amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Marseille.

The Brighton star would certainly be able to do a job for a top side, boasting three successful terms in England on his CV.

Bissouma will not come cheap, however – signed for £15 million back in 2018, the midfielder has improved with each passing season and will now command a much larger fee, especially if a Premier League side make a move.