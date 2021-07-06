Liverpool have contacted Serie A club over Euro 2020 star

Liverpool have made contact with Serie A giants Inter to ask for information on Nicolo Barella’s situation, Empire of the Kop can reveal.

The Reds touched base with the Italian champions in recent weeks with the midfielder in mind, sources close to the Nerazzurri have confirmed to us.

Inter were not interested in holding discussions with Liverpool and told the Premier League side’s representatives that Barella is not available for transfer this summer.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Italy, as the Azzurri hope to progress to the Euro 2020 final in London with a win over Spain.

Liverpool are expected to contact Inter regarding Barella again once the tournament has wrapped up.

The Reds are believed to be keen on exploring opportunities in the summer transfer market after Gini Wijnaldum’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in strengthening his squad, but entities at Liverpool are preparing to continue with the players already available to the coaching staff.