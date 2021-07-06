Liverpool-linked Lyon star skips training to force move away – GFFN

France star Houssem Aouar has skipped Lyon training to force a move away from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

That’s according to GFFN, who claim the 23-year-old isn’t ‘sick’ – as stated in official reports from the club.

Aouar did make an appearance at Lyon’s pre-season training sessions, but has now been AWOL for five days as he is seeking a move away.

The Frenchman is believed to be disappointed the club failed to retain the services of Memphis Depay and wants to leave, as per GFFN.

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the midfielder, with reports as recent as April citing the Reds’ interest.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on Aouar and will be a ‘serious obstacle’ for any sides interested in signing the Lyon star.

It remains to be see if Liverpool have a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old, but GFFN namecheck Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in their aforementioned report.