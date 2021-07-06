Liverpool stars at risk of missing 2021/22 Premier League curtain-raiser

Liverpool stars Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho may miss the Reds’ opening Premier League fixture against Norwich City.

The trio are currently on international duty with Brazil in the Copa America, progressing to the final following a 1-0 victory over Peru.

The South American showdown with one of Argentina or Colombia is slated to take place on July 11, but Jurgen Klopp plans on giving his players at least three full weeks off to recharge after a gruelling season – as per the Echo.

If the boss doesn’t deviate from the plans for his star trio, Alisson, Firmino and Fabinho could all miss Liverpool’s clash with Norwich at Carrow Road on August 14.

It’s unclear what Klopp will do, but in place of the trio is likely to be Caoimhin Kelleher, who recently signed a new deal, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

In Fabinho’s possible absence, captain Jordan Henderson will surely be employed in a deeper midfield role, allowing the other two central players to run free.