(Video) Ibrahima Konate prepares for Liverpool pre-season with impromptu training session

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is expected to report for duty at the AXA Centre later this month.

But for the time being, the Frenchman is preparing for his first pre-season with the Reds away from club’s facilitates in Kirkby.

In a video shared on Instagram, Konate can been seeing putting in some work during an impromptu training session.

It’s good to see the 22-year-old’s enthusiasm over his Liverpool move – it won’t be long until he meets his new team-mates!

