(Video) Ibrahima Konate prepares for Liverpool pre-season with impromptu training session

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is expected to report for duty at the AXA Centre later this month.

But for the time being, the Frenchman is preparing for his first pre-season with the Reds away from club’s facilitates in Kirkby.

MORE: Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool star wanted to join Manchester United

In a video shared on Instagram, Konate can been seeing putting in some work during an impromptu training session.

It’s good to see the 22-year-old’s enthusiasm over his Liverpool move – it won’t be long until he meets his new team-mates!

Ibrahima Konate putting in the hard yards ahead of pre-season 🔴 #awlive [ig] pic.twitter.com/rV7pI3qHC8 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 5, 2021