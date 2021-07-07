Belgian prodigy Klopp admired ‘would be an absolute spark’ for Liverpool, says ex-PL star

Noel Whelan has urged Liverpool to consider a move for Rennes Jeremy Doku, this summer.

The Belgium international was reportedly brought in as the Brazilian’s replacement for the French top-flight outfit, carrying his impressive domestic form into the European Championship.

“Rennes are going through a bit of a tough one. They lost Raphinha to Leeds and now they might lose Doku, who was Raphinha’s replacement,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“They need to stop buying great players. But look, I was really impressed by him despite him being on the losing side against Italy.

“You saw that power and ability on the ball. He’s a really exciting player who can open up numerous doors with the quality and pace he has.

“He has loads of progression in him, he has so much time to get better and better.

“I do believe if he went to Liverpool under Klopp and playing alongside those players he would be an absolute spark.

“He would be an absolute joy to watch under Klopp.”

The Merseysiders were said to be interested in the 19-year-old back in his Anderlecht days, with the teenager apparently turning down an opportunity to link up with Jurgen Klopp’s men a few years ago.

With Raphinha likely to set back a potential suitor more than double his £27m valuation (according to Transfermarkt), we can’t see Liverpool being in for the Brazilian this summer without a significant drop in the asking price.

As such, switching our focus to the Rennes star would certainly be far from ill-advised, if we’re still keeping track of his progress, given the French top-flight’s reported financial struggles in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doku is far from being the finished article or a recognised goalscorer in Ligue 1, though given Klopp’s track record with coaching forwards, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the German turn the Belgian prodigy into a formidable attacking presence.

