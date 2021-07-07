Ex-Liverpool star urges Reds to consider re-signing 12-goal attacker beloved by fans

Jose Enrique has urged his former side to consider re-signing Danny Ings from Southampton.

Speaking on his Instagram account, the ex-fullback responded to reports claiming that the Englishman had turned down a contract extension with the South Coast outfit.

“Oh my god this news, that would be great,” the 35-year-old said.

“Isak was my favourite to be the striker for Liverpool with Bobby [Firmino] this year; you know obviously [Diogo] Jota can play there, even [Mo] Salah as well sometimes.

“This option that no one is talking about and has been in the news now, for me, in my opinion, it would be great.

“I know Danny [Ings] very well, he’s a great man and his work rate, obviously before he had the injury at Liverpool, and we know how much the fans love him.”

The 28-year-old looked set to become an important figure at Anfield before injury effectively led to the striker being left on the fringes of the first-team and a subsequent switch to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Possessing an impressive scoring record with 12 goals this term – notably 22 in the prior campaign in which the forward didn’t miss a single league game – Ings would certainly be an out of left field signing as far as we’re concerned.

With his contract set to expire next summer, it’s a move that we could theoretically pursue on the cheap, though we’d have cast some doubt over the likelihood of Liverpool returning for the injury-prone star.

We’d expect the recruitment team to be keeping a younger profile in mind when scouring the market for the club’s next signing, someone who will be content with having to earn a starting spot and growing with the squad.

As well-liked a figure as the former Burnley frontman was at Anfield, he just doesn’t seem to fit as the kind of transfer we’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be looking for this summer.

