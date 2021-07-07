‘Klopp must’ve threatened Enrique’ – Some Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Thiago Alcantara and Luis Enrique

Liverpool fans have been left somewhat baffled over Luis Enrique’s reluctance to field Thiago Alcantara throughout Spain’s entire European Championship campaign.

A handful of supporters took to Twitter to criticise the former Barcelona manager following his national outfit’s defeat on penalties to Italy in the semi-finals.

Roberto Mancini’s men will face whoever emerges victorious from the competition’s remaining semi-final between England and Denmark this evening.

Whilst the No.6 had something of a mixed maiden season at Anfield last term, no doubt partly inspired by a return from an injury and a changed role in light of Fabinho’s deputising in the centre of defence, Enrique’s apparent lack of trust in the Spaniard seemed bizarre.

There can be no question regarding the talent of Spain’s other midfield options, however, to leave out a world-class star that made the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 only last year seems inexplicable.

At the very least, it will have pleased Jurgen Klopp to some extent, ensuring that the 31-year-old will return to Merseyside ahead of pre-season without any niggles or exhaustion.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Luis Enrique thinking Spain are a better team without Thiago is craziness!🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5jVMyYJp2X — Louise Begley (@louisebegley) July 6, 2021

Spain knocked out of the Euros, Enrique deserves this. His team hasn't been convincing since the group stages, and he still chooses not to play Thiago. Commiserations to Thiago now come home and get ready for pre season 🏠🔴 #lfc #liverpoolfc #ynwa #spain pic.twitter.com/S8Mol1ZXvI — L5starfc ➐ (@l5starfc) July 6, 2021

Took Enrique 105 minutes to FINALLY sub in Thiago, the best and most talented player in his squad. This man is so clueless ffs #ITAESP pic.twitter.com/ksj4Onvs0G — Kallzz (@KallzLFC) July 6, 2021

The lack of Thiago at this tournament has been slightly baffling. I know Spain have some good midfield options but he’s been criminally underused by Enrique. #ESP #EURO2020 — Dan Tunna (@dantunna) July 6, 2021

Klopp must’ve threatened Enrique to not play thiago because this is ridiculous — ً (@sxlmss) July 6, 2021