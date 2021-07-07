Liverpool could benefit from Barcelona’s woeful financial situation with cut-price move for £70m valued starlet – opinion

Barcelona could be forced into making some difficult transfer decisions, with The Athletic reporting that the club can’t register their four new summer signings without first raising €200m.

Mundo Deportivo (as translated by the Daily Star) recently reported that Liverpool were keeping track of La Liga prodigy Pedri, with Jurgen Klopp’s men likely to be keeping a close eye on their European rival’s financial situation.

Though the player does apparently come with a £70m release clause attached, the Catalan outfit could potentially be forced into selling the teenager for a cut-price fee.

Given how highly-rated Pedri comes, we’d highly doubt that Ronald Koeman’s outfit will be particularly keen to part ways with their diamond in the rough.

Certainly, we at the Empire of the Kop would expect other avenues for revenue-raising to be pursued before Barcelona consider selling the 18-year-old.

It’s all entirely speculative, of course, but given that the Spanish top-flight outfit could lose out on re-registering talisman Leo Messi without first raising enough in the way of funds, it’s an eventuality that does not exist entirely outside the realm of reality.

