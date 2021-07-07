Liverpool hand professional contract to starlet who played key role in Trent’s famous Barca corner

Liverpool have issued a professional contract to 17-year-old Oakley Cannonier, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The teenager is most remembered for his role in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s famous corner kick against Barcelona in the Champions League, being the ball boy who fed the fullback the ball for his quickly taken set-piece in the 4-0 victory at Anfield.

The young centre-forward played his maiden season for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s outfit last term, registering four goals in eight appearances.

Having attracted attention amongst Liverpool fans already for his single, but significant, contribution in Europe, it will be interest to track the starlet’s development in the youth ranks.

With a manager like Jurgen Klopp always keen to hand opportunities to youngsters who make a positive impression in training, there could very well be a chance for the forward to shine under the German before the manager’s contract runs out in 2024.

It’s early days, of course, with recent loanee Harvey Elliott the most likely young talent to be handed a shot at the first-team in the near future, following a successful loan spell in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

