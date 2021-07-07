Liverpool officially complete sale of 21-year-old attacker

Liverpool’s Liam Millar has officially completed a move to FC Basel, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The former Academy starlet, who spent last season on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic, will switch to Switzerland for a fee thought to amount to £1.3m, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old made a solitary appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team in 2020 in a FA Cup fourth round victory over Shrewsbury, failing to break into the squad on a regular basis.

With us looking to amass around £60m in player sales this summer, Michael Edwards and the recruitment team have started off well with earning over £4m from the exits of Millar and Kamil Grabara.

We’d expect to see the likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and co. follow the former starlets out of the door, with both players likely to fetch in the region of £10-15m each.

While it’s a shame that things couldn’t quite work out for the Canada international in Merseyside, we’ll certainly be wishing Liam all the best going forward.

