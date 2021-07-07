Liverpool tipped to become ‘title challengers again’ if they sign heavily linked, ‘powerhouse’ Wijnaldum replacement

Kevin Campbell has claimed that the addition of Renato Sanches to Liverpool could turn the club back into “title challengers”.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the Portuguese star throughout the summer window following the departure of reliable midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on a free.

“The young man deserves a huge amount of credit for the way he has bounced back. It feels like he has been around for a decade but he is only 23. It is incredible,” the former Arsenal forward told Football Insider.

“He has had to reinvent himself a bit but he is a fantastic player. He is strong, powerful and is a great ball carrier.

“I think would add a different dynamic to that Liverpool midfield. Someone who can power past people. Players bounce off him when he is in the midfield.

“Wijnaldum was a bit different. He was good on the ball, would move it quickly and come up with the occasional goal.

“A powerhouse like Sanches could make Liverpool title challengers again.”

Having already secured the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, bolstering the backline after a year of injury concerns in the centre of defence, Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be considering moves for a new forward and midfielder in the window.

With Fabrizio Romano having already reported on the EyeToEye podcast that the Lille star could be snapped up for a figure between €30-35m, the former Bayern Munich star would appear to be somewhat affordable.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked, though if it came down to it, one might hope that our superior status in world football may be enough to tempt Sanches into an Anfield switch.

