New report mentions Liverpool as interested party in 10-assist Serie A star – Calciomercato

Liverpool have reportedly made calls for Lazio’s key midfield star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, though would appear unlikely to be able to meet the Serie A star’s potential asking price.

This comes from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the club would not be prepared to make an offer close to the rumoured €70-80m figure.

The Serbian enjoyed a successful campaign last term for I Biancocelesti, registering 18 goal contributions in the Italian top-flight.

Having established a relationship with the Serie A outfit via the sales of Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto, it’s possible that Michael Edwards and co. could work out a more attainable fee for us to meet.

However, it’s difficult to see that asking price being reduced significantly given the 26-year-old’s long-term contract (not set to expire until 2024) and reported value.

It’s also worth considering that Milinkovic-Savic appears to be somewhat more forward-minded than a direct replacement for Gini Wijnaldum would be, which could altogether put us off from a potential move.

