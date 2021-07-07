Some Liverpool fans hail ‘agent Thiago’ as Spaniard caught consoling Barcelona prodigy after Euros defeat

Posted by
A number of Liverpool fans have urged Thiago Alcantara to help encourage Pedri to move to Merseyside following his impressive performances on the international stage.

Reds supporters were not best impressed by Spain boss Luis Enrique’s reluctance to play the 30-year-old throughout the European Championship, but hopped onto to Twitter to express an interest in the Barcelona youngster.

Despite links to the teenager going as far back as April (as reported by the Mirror), the player’s reported £70m release clause will likely be a significant barrier to a potential Anfield switch.

The midfielder was an electrifying presence in the semi-final clash between Spain and Italy, producing a remarkably mature outing for a player of his age.

The starlet is far from being what we at the EOTK would classify as a direct Gini Wijnaldum replacement, though if his displays during the Euros are anything to go by, it may be more than foolish to overlook the option if it is a viable one.

Should the aforementioned release clause be accurate, Pedri would seem to be beyond our financial reach, however, particularly so if we still intend to pursue a new addition to the forward line beyond a midfielder.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

