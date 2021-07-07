(Video) Liverpool tease fans with official snippet of 2021/22 away kit

Liverpool’s official Twitter account released a short teaser of Nike’s away kit for the club for the impending 2021/22 campaign.

According to the club’s Twitter account, the kit will be officially released tomorrow.

READ MORE: John Barnes suggests Liverpool should pursue Euros star ‘similar to Jordan Henderson’

Judging by the initial snippet provided, it would appear that the leaked images provided by Footy Headlines are more than accurate, with the clip showing off the fossil-coloured shirt with teal trimmings.

According to the aforementioned publication, the ecru shirt will be accompanied by a dark set of shorts described as being a ‘dark atomic teal’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s Twitter account:

Some seem to be forgetting about Andy Robertson when claiming Luke Shaw is the best left-back in the world