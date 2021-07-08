Euro 2020 stars that rise as summer targets for Liverpool

A number of players have established themselves and caught the eyes of top clubs at Euro 2020…

Billy Gilmour’s man of the match performance for Scotland versus England earned him a loan move to newly-promoted Norwich City, where he can expect to be a regular starter next season.

Manchester United are set to complete an £83 million deal for England forward Jadon Sancho, and Euro 2020 finalist Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Many more are expected to follow, and Liverpool are expected to bid for a couple of players who have put themselves in the shop window this summer:

Renato Sanches

The former Swansea City flop was a star in central midfield during Portugal’s four games this summer. His performances when his country won the tournament five years ago earned him a big money move to Bayern Munich.

Lazy performances saw his time in Germany short-lived, with a move to Lille following his loan spell in Wales. Now more mature at the age of 23 and coming off a Ligue 1 winning campaign, Renato Sanches could be leaving the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this summer.

Following Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure to PSG, Jurgen Klopp could be keen on signing a replacement central midfielder. Sanches could be the player to fit in centre and has a past in the PL.

Lorenzo Insigne

The 5’4” forward has impressed in helping Italy reach this year’s European Championship final, which included a fine 20-yard strike versus Turkey in the first game of the tournament.

Aside from a couple of loan spells away from the club early in his career, Lorenzo Insigne has spent it all with Napoli to date. However, he only has two Coppa Italia’s to show for it, and an Italian league title doesn’t look on the cards anytime soon.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Stadio San Paolo is due to expire in 12 months’ time so the club may decide to cash in on him whilst they can.

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has also been linked with a move to Anfield during the summer, as per SPORT1. He struggled for starts in Germany towards the end of last season and only played 90 minutes across two substitute appearances at the European Championships.

The 25-year-old has won the top flight every season as a senior, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and then Bayern respectively.

Coman is capable of playing on both wings, which makes him a good choice to interchange with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, the French international’s contract at the Allianz Arena doesn’t expire until 2023 and football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported it would cost any potential suitor €90 million this summer.

Marcos Llorente

In a somewhat surprising link, Marcos Llorente’s agent claimed Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid midfielder. The 26-year-old only moved from city rivals Real Madrid two years ago and has really starred for Diego Simeone’s side.

Llorente scored 12 goals as they won La Liga last season, earning a call up to Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 squad. However, he was deployed in both full-back roles during the tournament, and not his usual centre midfield role.

Whether Atleti would cash in on the Spanish international and whether we’d even match their asking price remains to be seen…