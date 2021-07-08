European giants trying to fend off Liverpool from Euro 2020 star – report

Italian champions Inter are reportedly trying to fend off interest from Liverpool in midfielder Nicolo Barella.

That’s according to Calciomercato, as per the Daily Mirror, who claim the Reds are keen on the 24-year-old but the Nerazzurri are drawing up a new contract.

Barella is turning heads on international duty with Italy at Euro 2020 this summer, contributing to the Azzurri’s journey to the final with some top-drawer performances in midfield.

We at Empire of the Kop understand Liverpool have already touched based with Inter for Barella, but were immediately knocked back by the Serie A title holders.

The Reds are expected to make another move for the 24-year-old once Euro 2020 is wrapped up, but claims of a new contract being drawn up could throw a spanner in the works.

With Gini Wijnaldum now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player, Liverpool could do with midfield reinforcements this summer – and Barella is a solid option.