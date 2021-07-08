Exclusive: Only Liverpool and Dortmund left in £27m transfer chase

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are battling it out for the signing of PSV star Donyell Malen, Empire of the Kop can reveal.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan Reports), AC Milan were also keen on the striker – but it is now a two-horse race between the Premier League and Bundesliga giants.

Liverpool are in contact with Malen’s agent, Mino Raiola, and are hoping to find an agreement.

It’s now said to be a race between the Reds and Dortmund to strike a deal with the player’s representative, before speaking with PSV.

The Netherlands outfit will ask for around €30 million (£27m) to sell Malen – which seems like a huge bargain to us.

Previously plying his trade for Arsenal at youth level, the 22-year-old is now an accomplished forward in the Eredivisie.

Malen has bagged an outstanding 40 goals in 81 league appearances for PSV, earning himself a call-up to the Netherlands national team in 2019.