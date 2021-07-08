Liverpool plotting move for 25-year-old Spanish winger – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Wolves star Adama Traore and are plotting a move for the Spaniard this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have been cited by ESPN – they claim Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old and a move is more feasible this summer after a relatively disappointing season from the winger last term.

Liverpool have previously been linked with Traore, with reports as recent as last October stating Klopp has asked for the club to sign him.

The Reds are arguably in need of new midfield options this summer after Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, but a move for the Wolves winger certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

At several stages last season, Liverpool struggled to find the back of the net and Traore has a habit of making goals happen – be it by his own feet or through assisting others.

The Spaniard’s form took a dip last term, bagging just three goals in all competitions – but Klopp has a habit of improving players.