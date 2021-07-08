Liverpool ready to ‘go on the offensive’ for €40m La Liga talent, claims source

Liverpool are said to be ready to ‘go on the offensive’ for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.

That’s according to Atleti Francia, which is a popular French-language platform for fans of the Spanish side.

MORE: Liverpool make ‘request’ for exciting Euro 2020 star this summer – report

We at Empire of the Kop can’t comment on the reliability of the claim, but would urge Liverpool supporters to take the rumour with a sprinkling of salt.

That being said, Atleti Francia’s claim is that the Reds are ready to table an offer of €40 million, which they state the Madrid club would accept.

It has previously been reported, via La Razon, that Los Rojoblancos will demand at least £35 million for the 26-year-old, which lines up with this new claim.

Jurgen Klopp will surely take a look at what’s possible in the transfer market this summer, but it’s believed Liverpool are preparing to crack on with what they already have at their disposal.

Saul, who could be an option, missed out on being called up for Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020 and has saw his role reduced at Atleti.

A fresh move for the 26-year-old could be just what he needs, and a move to a club outside Spain would surely be preferable for all parties involved.