Liverpool tipped to move for Championship duo to replace Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Matheus Pereira or Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa this summer.

Daily Mirror writer Ricky Charlesworth, who primarily covers the EFL for the ‘paper, is the source of this speculation.

MORE: (Photos) Harvey Elliott shows off fresh new look ahead of Liverpool return

The reporter believes a move for either player, or for Sheffield United star Sander Berge, would make sense for Liverpool.

Charlesworth has tipped all three players to be able to immediately return to the Premier League after their sides were downed last term.

There is no claim Liverpool are actually interested in Pereira or Zambo Anguissa, but there is a little something on Berge…

Eurosport state the Reds are keen on the Norway international, while Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim he could be signed on a knocked-down deal this summer.

West Brom’s Pereira and Fulham’s Zambo Anguissa would both be intriguing targets, but potential interest from Liverpool is doubtful.