Mino Raiola in ‘active negotiations’ with Liverpool over £27m ace – report

Liverpool are believed to be in ‘active negotiations’ with super-agent Mino Raiola.

The Italian is PSV striker Donyell Malen’s representative and is reportedly talking to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund too.

That’s according to Voetball International journalist Marco Timmer (via Sport Witness), who says Raiola’s client is looking for a move this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Malen a handful of times in the current transfer window, but the general belief is that Dortmund will swoop for the striker to replace Jadon Sancho.

Respected Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim the Bundesliga side are ‘closing in’ on the 22-year-old, which backs-up previous reports by reliable German outlet BILD.

Calciomercato in Italy have previously reported that Liverpool are keen on Malen, but it seems the goalposts have now been shifted.

That being said, Timmer’s update on the Reds and Raiola offers some hope, even if all signs point to the Dutchman rocking up in a yellow shirt at the Westfalenstadion this summer.