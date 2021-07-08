(Photos) Ibrahima Konate snapped in Liverpool’s new 2021/22 away kit

New Liverpool centre-half Ibrahima Konate has been photographed in the Reds’ new away kit for the 2021/22 season.

The young Frenchman is yet to travel to Merseyside for his first training session, but has seemingly been sent some gear by the club.

MORE: Mino Raiola in ‘active negotiations’ with Liverpool over £27m ace – report

Konate, who has now been confirmed as Liverpool’s new No.5, can be seen in the images below rocking the new ecru shirt.

The kit is an absolute instant classic – we can’t wait to see it used in a game – and Ibou somehow makes it look even better!

Ibrahima Konate modelling #LFC's new away kit 🤩 pic.twitter.com/p9BBHTiaP6 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 8, 2021