(Video) Konate reveals Liverpool squad number as friends set off red flares and fireworks

A clip has surfaced on Twitter, courtesy of @ScouserChrisLFC, of Ibrahima Konate apparently revealing his Liverpool shirt to his childhood friends.

The defender signed from RB Leipzig for £36m and is set to join Jurgen Klopp’s Reds for pre-season in the middle of July.

Sat ahead of his friends, the Paris-born centre-half was clipped pulling out a Liverpool shirt, befitted with his new squad number, from a bag.

Confirming a prior hint Konate’s brother had issued on social media, the 22-year-old is set to take over the vacant No.5 shirt once held by PSG-bound star Gini Wijnaldum.

It’s delightful to see how big of a deal the Frenchman has made of his switch to Anfield and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the famous red shirt.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Marc Beauge’s Twitter account:

I love him already. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rklTNarCbq — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) July 7, 2021