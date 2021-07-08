(Video) Liverpool release gorgeous new away kit – an instant classic for Reds fans

Liverpool have finally released their away kit for the 2021/22 season – and it’s a belter!

Attentive Reds will have already seen leaked images of the new shirt and maybe a few cheeky snaps of it already on sale around the world.

But now it’s real and it’s glorious. The kit is an ecru offering with red and green trim.

It’s going to look glorious on the Liverpool players next season – we expect it’ll become an instant classic!

🥁 It’s here… Our new @nikefootball away kit has arrived 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PqGpzOXVqZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2021