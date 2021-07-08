(Video) “Retro, mate!” – Liverpool stars react to new away kit in behind-the-scenes footage

Liverpool have finally released their new away kit for the 2021/22 season – and it’s a belter.
For those who haven’t seen the launch, you can check that out here.
MORE: European giants trying to fend off Liverpool from Euro 2020 star – report
Liverpool have now also dropped a brilliant behind-the-scenes video of the players reacting to the new strip on photoshoot day.
Andy Roberston drops the most notable one-liner, describing the new shirt as “retro, mate!” to Curtis Jones.
Footage via LFC TV.
"Retro mate, retro!"
The Reds’ first reaction to our new away kit 🤩 🙌 @LFCRetail 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qN7Ai4jHtL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2021