(Video) “Retro, mate!” – Liverpool stars react to new away kit in behind-the-scenes footage

Liverpool have finally released their new away kit for the 2021/22 season – and it’s a belter.

For those who haven’t seen the launch, you can check that out here.

Liverpool have now also dropped a brilliant behind-the-scenes video of the players reacting to the new strip on photoshoot day.

Andy Roberston drops the most notable one-liner, describing the new shirt as “retro, mate!” to Curtis Jones.

Footage via LFC TV.

