Berbatov has urged United to move for Liverpool-linked midfielder

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged his former side to go after Liverpool-linked midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Following the departure of reliable ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, the Reds are thought to be looking to invest in a potential replacement this summer.

“Kalvin Phillips stood out again too [in the 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark],” the Bulgarian told Betfair (via the Echo).

“He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club.”

“Offers will come in for him after the tournament. He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass.

“I would like to see him sign for Manchester United.”

Reports coming out of Anfield have downplayed speculation around the pursuit of a new central midfielder, with sorting out the contracts of key stars apparently remaining a priority.

Links between Liverpool and Phillips have largely dried up in recent times, with it being expected that the player’s current contract (not set to expire until 2024) at Elland Road will afford Leeds the opportunity to price out most sides from a potential move.

It’s a shame, considering the 25-year-old’s performances on the international stage for England, though certainly not the end of the world as far as a replacement for Wijnaldum goes.

While much of the transfer talk seems to be focusing on what kind of attacker we’ll be adding to the forward line, with Donyell Malen attracting a great deal of interest from the rumour mill, however, we’d be greatly surprised to see the club fail to sign a new midfielder.

