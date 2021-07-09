Confirmed: Liverpool’s pre-season training location and date set – The Athletic

Liverpool’s pre-season training is set to take place from the 12th July in Austria, with the club releasing the names that will accompany Jurgen Klopp to the Continent.

The Reds had reportedly considered alternative destinations in Spain, Portugal and France, according to The Athletic.

Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Harvey Elliott, Loris Karius, Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 9, 2021

Long-term injurees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, including the recently sidelined Trent Alexander-Arnold, have been listed amongst the players that will be travelling to Europe in mid-July.

As has been confirmed by the aforementioned publication, the likes of Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson – not to forget our Brazilian contingent – will be set to join up with Klopp at a later date due to their involvement in international tournaments.

It’s positive news to see the our (normally) starting defensive duo selected, with the pair likely to be available for selection at the start of the next campaign.

We’re looking forward to catching a glimpse of new signing Ibrahima Konate, with the potential for further additions to accompany the Reds down the line once both the Copa America (10th) and European Championship (11th) finals are respectively wrapped up.

