(Image) Ouch: Henderson & Robertson’s cheeky responses to Trent’s Instagram post as Liverpool defender’s post has fans debating

Posting on his Instagram account, Trent Alexander-Arnold asked his followers whether he should keep his new hairstyle or revert back to his old one.

Hilariously, both Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and fellow fullback Andy Robertson were quick to offer their views on the matter, urging their teammate to reverse his decision.

The No.66 has been included as part of Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season squad, which is set to head to Austria on 12th July, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez appearing likely to be fit prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

We’ll be curious to see if the Englishman decides to take his fellow Liverpool stars’ advice by then or just stick it out.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Instagram: