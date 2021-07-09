Jurgen Klopp makes decision on potential fairytale reunion with Philippe Coutinho – Sport

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly officially turned his back on the possibility of Philippe Coutinho returning to Liverpool, according to Sport (via Sport Witness).

The publication claims that Barcelona are hoping to offload the out-of-favour playmaker’s wages, with the Catalan giants said to be suffering immensely with regard to their finances.

A number of outlets had suggested that the former Inter Milan star’s ideal switch would have been to Anfield, however, the door would appear to be rather firmly closed to such a move.

With our own finances appearing to be somewhat tighter this summer, in light of the impact of the pandemic, it was extremely difficult to see the club throwing cash at Barcelona with there being a serious need to replace PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum and pursue an attacker.

Though the 29-year-old still arguably has a great deal to offer to the footballing world – not to mention a return to the league that effectively ‘made him’ could be a shrewd bit of business – Liverpool were never going to spend money on a luxury item in the current financial climate.

That’s not to rule out a reunion with the Premier League at all, of course, with the likes of rivals Leicester tipped as a possible destination for the Brazilian.

