Liverpool-linked Ajax executive credited as a commercial guru opens up on reported interest

Liverpool-linked Ajax Commercial Director Menno Geelen has confirmed that he will remain with the Eredivisie outfit for the foreseeable future.

The Dutchman has reportedly attracted attention from a host of Premier League clubs for his work in the Netherlands.

“So it was nice to hear from them that they are positive about you and want to talk concretely about a transfer,“ the 39-year-old told Ajax Showtime (via Sport Witness).

“But even though working in the Premier League will certainly be nice, I don’t need those talks now.

“For the time being, I am happy to stay at Ajax. We are working on a plan to enable Ajax to structurally link up with the European top.”

With the Reds’ revenue streams continuing to enjoy an upward trajectory, courtesy of Billy Hogan and recently appointed Commercial Director Matt Scammell, it’s doubtful that the side’s hierarchy will necessarily see this position as one in dire need of strengthening.

As ever, the priority for Liverpool must be considered in the region of player purchases, with time only serving to further highlight the importance of the club addressing a Gini Wijnaldum-sized vacancy in the squad.

The finances this summer may be rather tighter than we’d have hoped following such a major departure, though it can’t be denied that this is directly related to the financial fallout resulting from COVID-19 rather than the efforts of Scammell.

Assuming that we can raise over £60m in player sales, even a worst-case scenario shouldn’t prevent us from using the figure touted to find a replacement for our ex-No.5 and a potential addition to the forward line.

